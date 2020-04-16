Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis , of Chennai Super Kings, took Suresh Raina's #MyIPLMoment challenge and shared his favourite moments with his team. Faf took to social media and shared quite a few CSK memories, the most recent one being MS Dhoni 's 84 off 48 balls against RCB. Faf du Plessis said "It was one the best knocks that I had ever seen". Du Plessis also added, "I feel MS Dhoni is the best finisher in the game." Du Plessis also rated Suresh Raina's century against Kings XI Punjab back in 2013 as one of the best knocks in the IPL as it helped CSK win the game.

#Faf has taken @ImRaina's #MyIPLMoment challenge and mentions quite a few legendary ones. But we are not gonna let him discount his incredible 67* off 42 to take us Fafulously into the 2018 Final! :') The baton now passes on to @mhussey393! #WhistlePodu @faf1307 ???????? pic.twitter.com/okpiPWOQDH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 15, 2020

During the video, du Plessis also added Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson to the list of players who performed brilliantly for the team under pressure. He went on to say, "Dwayne Bravo's knock against Mumbai Indians in 2018 where he scored 67 or 70 in 40-odd balls was brilliant as we were completely out of the game. How we won it I still don't know".

Talking about Shane Watson, Du Plessis said, "Watson's knock in 2018 final where he scored a century won us the game and he did the same in 2019 but we fell two runs short of victory.”

Former Australian batsman Shane Watson has been in great form for the CSK in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Du Plessis has nominated former CSK batsman Michael Hussey to share his favourite CSK moments. Michael Hussey is currently appointed as the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings.

With the IPL being postponed indefinitely, cricketers are finding ways to keep their fans engaged on social media.