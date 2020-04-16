Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

MS Dhoni Is "The Best Finisher In The Game": Faf Du Plessis

Updated: 16 April 2020 14:15 IST

Faf du Plessis, responding to Suresh Raina's invitation to recall his favourite IPL moment, chose an MS Dhoni knock.

MS Dhoni Is "The Best Finisher In The Game": Faf Du Plessis
Faf du Plessis also praised Suresh Raina for his hundred back in 2013. © Instagram

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, of Chennai Super Kings, took Suresh Raina's #MyIPLMoment challenge and shared his favourite moments with his team. Faf took to social media and shared quite a few CSK memories, the most recent one being MS Dhoni's 84 off 48 balls against RCB. Faf du Plessis said "It was one the best knocks that I had ever seen". Du Plessis also added, "I feel MS Dhoni is the best finisher in the game." Du Plessis also rated Suresh Raina's century against Kings XI Punjab back in 2013 as one of the best knocks in the IPL as it helped CSK win the game.

During the video, du Plessis also added Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson to the list of players who performed brilliantly for the team under pressure. He went on to say, "Dwayne Bravo's knock against Mumbai Indians in 2018 where he scored 67 or 70 in 40-odd balls was brilliant as we were completely out of the game. How we won it I still don't know".

Talking about Shane Watson, Du Plessis said, "Watson's knock in 2018 final where he scored a century won us the game and he did the same in 2019 but we fell two runs short of victory.”

Former Australian batsman Shane Watson has been in great form for the CSK in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League.

Du Plessis has nominated former CSK batsman Michael Hussey to share his favourite CSK moments. Michael Hussey is currently appointed as the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings.

With the IPL being postponed indefinitely, cricketers are finding ways to keep their fans engaged on social media.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Francois du Plessis Faf du Plessis Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Faf Du Plessis shared his favourite IPL moments
  • Du Plessis was nominated by his CSK teammate Suresh Raina
  • The former South Africa captain has been an integral part of the CSK team
Related Articles
Yuzvendra Chahal Says Chess Taught Him How To Stay Patient
Yuzvendra Chahal Says Chess Taught Him How To Stay Patient
South African Cricketers Test Covid-19 Negative After Returning From India Tour
South African Cricketers Test Covid-19 Negative After Returning From India Tour
India vs South Africa: Quinton De Kock Banks On Faf Du Plessis Experience Ahead Of ODI Series In India
India vs South Africa: Quinton De Kock Banks On Faf Du Plessis' Experience Ahead Of ODI Series In India
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Knows Indian Conditions Well, Says Mark Boucher
India vs South Africa: Faf Du Plessis Knows Indian Conditions Well, Says Mark Boucher
South Africa Players Briefed On "Fan Interaction, Selfies" Amid Coronavirus Fears: Report
South Africa Players Briefed On "Fan Interaction, Selfies" Amid Coronavirus Fears: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.