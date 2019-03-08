 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Gets Thunderous Reception As He Walks Out To Bat In Ranchi - Watch

Updated: 08 March 2019 19:19 IST

There is a strong possibility that this could be MS Dhoni's last competitive match on his home turf.

MS Dhoni Gets Thunderous Reception As He Walks Out To Bat In Ranchi - Watch
MS Dhoni scored 26 runs on his home ground on Friday. © AFP

MS Dhoni might be in the twilight years of his career but he is still the most loved Indian cricketer on and off the field. MS Dhoni gets rousing applause all over the country but when he walked out to bat in his hometown Ranchi, the crowd went absolutely berserk. During the third One-day International (ODI) of the ongoing five-match series against Australia, Dhoni walked out to join skipper Virat Kohli in the middle after Pat Cummins removed Ambati Rayudu. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on their official Twitter handle where Dhoni can be seen walking out to bat amid a thunderous cheer in his hometown. "When the 'Lion' walks out to bat in his den," read the caption.

On Wednesday, Dhoni received a hero's welcome at the airport in Jharkhand's capital city before he took his teammates for a ride in one of his cars around his hometown.

Later that evening, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi hosted the members of Team India for dinner at their swanky farmhouse.

There have been speculations that the former India skipper might decide to hang his boots after the World Cup which will be hosted by England and Wales, starting May 10.

If that happens, the ongoing ODI is the last chance for Ranchi crowd to see the city's favourite son in action India.

As far as the match is concerned, Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Australia to bat.

Riding on a 193-run stand between Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, Australia posted 313/5 in 50 overs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The crowd went berserk when MS Dhoni came to bat in Ranchi
  • He was seen walking out to bat amid a thunderous cheer
  • Virat Kohli won the toss and invited Australia to bat in 3rd ODI
Related Articles
Watch: Team India Wear Army Caps To Honour Soldiers Killed In Pulwama, Donate Match Fees To National Defence Fund
Watch: Team India Wear Army Caps To Honour Soldiers Killed In Pulwama, Donate Match Fees To National Defence Fund
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Plan Special
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Plan Special 'Cap' Tribute For Armed Forces
Live Score, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Updates: Virat Kohli Hits 50th Fifty To Keep India In Hunt
Live Score, IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Updates: Virat Kohli Hits 50th Fifty To Keep India In Hunt
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Adam Zampa Removes Kedar Jadhav To Break Crucial Stand
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Adam Zampa Removes Kedar Jadhav To Break Crucial Stand
Watch: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Face-Off In Sixes Challenge Ahead Of 3rd ODI
Watch: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Face-Off In Sixes Challenge Ahead Of 3rd ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.