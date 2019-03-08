The Indian cricket team will be hoping to come out on top in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series against Ausrtralia. A win in MS Dhoni's hometown in Ranchi on Friday will help the hosts seal the series by taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead. A series victory will be the perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son MS Dhoni, who in all likelihood will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. With this emotional side story in the backdrop, Virat Kohli's Team India are facing some issues regarding their top-order batting. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form, in particular, has affected India's starts of late. To put things in perspective, Dhawan has scored only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs. However, the hosts are unlikely to experiment with the winning combination at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI, straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India's bowling has been flawless as Australia failed to reach 250 in both games but as far as batting is concerned, the hosts need to fix the chinks in their armour.

Other than Kohli, who scored his 40th ODI hundred, no other batsman has been impressive.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.

