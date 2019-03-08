 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: India Aim To Seal Series

Updated: 08 March 2019 11:02 IST

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: A win in Ranchi will give India an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: India Aim To Seal Series
Live Cricket Score: Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: India will be hoping to wrap up the series in Ranchi. © AFP

The Indian cricket team will be hoping to come out on top in the third One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series against Ausrtralia. A win in MS Dhoni's hometown in Ranchi on Friday will help the hosts seal the series by taking an unbeatable 3-0 lead. A series victory will be the perfect parting gift for Ranchi's favourite son MS Dhoni, who in all likelihood will be seen wearing the India Blues for the last time at his home ground. With this emotional side story in the backdrop, Virat Kohli's Team India are facing some issues regarding their top-order batting. Opener Shikhar Dhawan's poor run of form, in particular, has affected India's starts of late. To put things in perspective, Dhawan has scored only two half-centuries in the last 15 ODIs. However, the hosts are unlikely to experiment with the winning combination at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI, straight from JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

India's bowling has been flawless as Australia failed to reach 250 in both games but as far as batting is concerned, the hosts need to fix the chinks in their armour.

Other than Kohli, who scored his 40th ODI hundred, no other batsman has been impressive.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, the second most consistent player in this line-up, looked good in the first game before he got out.

Kedar Jadhav and Dhoni shepherded India in the first match and didn't trouble the scorers in the next.
 

Comments
Topics : Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli MS Dhoni India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Face-Off In Sixes Challenge Ahead Of 3rd ODI
Watch: MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan And Others Face-Off In Sixes Challenge Ahead Of 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli Thanks MS Dhoni For "Perfect Team Evening"
Virat Kohli Thanks MS Dhoni For "Perfect Team Evening"
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: India Eye Series Win In MS Dhoni
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Preview: India Eye Series Win In MS Dhoni's Hometown Ranchi 
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.