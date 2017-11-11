 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni Fulfills 'Dream', Inaugurates His First Global Cricket Academy In UAE

Updated: 11 November 2017 20:55 IST

MS Dhoni officially launched the first global cricket academy in the United Arab Emirates

MS Dhoni Fulfills 'Dream', Inaugurates His First Global Cricket Academy In UAE
Two-time World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni inaugurated his first global cricket academy © AFP

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, former India captain, on Saturday fulfilled his "dream" to give back to the game by launching his first global cricket academy in the United Arab Emirates. It was officially launched by the legendary former India captain himself in the presence of excited trainees, parents and other key stakeholders of the facility. The academy, jointly launched by Dubai-based Pacific Sports Club and Aarka Sports Club, has been in operation for a couple of months at the Springdales School in Al Quoz. The facility, named the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA), will have coaches from India to train the wards.

Speaking about his association with the academy, Dhoni said: "I am delighted to be a part of this venture and will contribute in every way possible to make it a success. It has been my dream to contribute to the game in every way possible. This is the first step in that direction. The enthusiasm of the trainees is what will drive this venture."

The academy has all the world class facilities from turf pitches to spin and swing bowling machines. It also boasts of safety nets, lights for night practice, in-house sports shop for quality cricket gear and video analysis.

The academy aims to conduct regular matches and will also field squads in tournaments to enable trainees to gain vital match practice.

There is also a vision to engage the parents in the overall development of their children while they train at the academy.

The coaching staff, led by former Mumbai bowler Vishal Mahadik, is well equipped to manage the progress of the students.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : India Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhoni on Saturday inaugurated his first global cricket academy
  • The academy will have coaches from India to train
  • Vishal Mahadik, former Mumbai bowler, will lead the coaching staff
Related Articles
Axar Patel Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His New Car
Axar Patel Gives Fans A Glimpse Of His New Car
Ajit Agarkar, Who Wanted MS Dhoni Out Of India's T20 Team, Trolled By Fans
Ajit Agarkar, Who Wanted MS Dhoni Out Of India's T20 Team, Trolled By Fans
Ravi Shastri Comes Out All Guns Blazing In MS Dhoni's Support
Ravi Shastri Comes Out All Guns Blazing In MS Dhoni's Support
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 09 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.