The transition of captaincy from Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill was a massive talking point in Indian cricket in 2025. Now, details have emerged regarding the transition from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli in 2017. While Dhoni had stepped down from Test captaincy in 2014 itself, 2017 was the year when Kohli was handed the reins in all forms. It has now been revealed that Dhoni was nudged by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee about the captaincy switch, and had also been told to write an email stating he would step down.

Former BCCI selection panel member Jatin Paranjpe recalled how he and then-chief selector MSK Prasad had informed Dhoni about their desire to make the captaincy change in 2017.

"Mahi (Dhoni) was batting. He kept batting for an hour, and MSK and I were just looking at each other. We had prepared how to tell him in the most respectful way. So we went to him and said, 'You know, Mahi, I think it's the right time to move on'," Paranjpe recalled, speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show.

Dhoni's response, however, was not one of revolt, but of agreement, said Paranjpe.

"He told MSK, 'Anna, this is the perfect decision. Let me know what you want from me'. MSK told him that he will have to put it in writing that you are ready to move on. He said, 'Alright, I will do it'."

"Late at night, we received an email: 'I would like to step down'. We had to make this decision. We were criticised for it as well, but these are the tough decisions that you have to take," Paranjpe stated.

Paranjpe also revealed that Dhoni had assured his full backing to Virat Kohli, who was set to take over.

"He also said, 'Don't worry. I will work completely with Virat. He is like my brother. I will do everything that is required of me for him. Whatever experience I have, I will give it to him. And we'll make a good team'," revealed Paranjpe.

Dhoni was 35 at the time, having won every ICC title there was to win, leading India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, the much-awaited Cricket World Cup crown in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.