Is MS Dhoni all set for a big-screen debut? Well, a teaser released by Bollywood star R Madhavan that has Dhoni alongside him in the role of an officer has sent social media into overdrive. In the short clip, both Madhavan and Dhoni could be seen wearing tactical gears, bulletproof vests and sunglasses, all in black, resembling a task force. The two also wielded guns during the teaser, sending fans in a frenzy about the action-packed project that will be released "soon".

The teaser was shared by Madhavan on Instagram. However, he didn't clarify what the project was - a web series, a movie or anything else.

"One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up - a wild, explosive chase begins. The Chase - teaser out now. Directed by Vasan Bala. Coming soon," he wrote while sharing the video.

"Dhoni as hero. Thala for a reason," wrote a fan. "This is better to be a movie because the trailer is so thrilling," wrote another fan. Some also believed that it was a shoot for an advertisement.

It is worth noting that MS Dhoni is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army. The honour was presented to him by the Indian Army in 2011.

Talking about Dhoni's game, the player is currently out of action, having last played competitive cricket in May this year. It was Chennai Super Kings' Indian Premier League 2025 match against Gujarat Titans.

Dhoni, who called time on his international career back in August 2020, continues to play IPL. Last year, he was retained by the CSK franchise as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore.

The 'Captain Cool', who has led CSK to a record-equalling five IPL titles, called time on his international career as the only skipper to win all three major white-ball ICC trophies. Under Dhoni, India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.