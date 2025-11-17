India A suffered a shocking eight-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan Shaheen in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Sunday. Opting to field first, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out India A for just 136 after the latter were cruising at 91 for three in the 10th over. In reply, Pakistan Shaheens chased down the target of 137 with 40 balls to spare, registering their second victory in the tournament. Following the win, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the team for their brilliant performance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi lauded the team for playing dominant and fearless cricket against their arch-rivals.

"What a proud moment for Pakistan and for the Board today! Our Pakistan Shaheens defeated India A by 8 wickets, chasing down the target in 13.2 overs. A dominant, fearless, and unforgettable performance in the Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament in Doha. Superb cricket by our young guns-the future of Pakistan is shining bright. Congratulations to the nation!" wrote Naqvi on X.

The post from Naqvi, however, was quite unexpected for many, as the victory for Pakistan Shaheens was a solitary result in the team's favour, and that too at a relatively early stage in the tournament. Hence, the post was surprising for many.

The result marked the first time in a long while that Pakistan defeated India in any cricket tournament. Their most recent losses came in the senior men's Asia Cup 2025, where India beat them thrice.

Interestingly, the captains of the two teams did not shake hands at the toss, continuing the precedent set during the senior men's Asia Cup 2025 encounters.

However, a wild claim emerged on social media suggesting that Indian players reached out to their Pakistani counterparts at the end of the game. These claims, however, were far from reality. A video circulating online showed Pakistani cricketers and support staff shaking hands with each other after the match concluded.

As for the match, Pakistan opener Maaz Sadaqat was the star of the match, smashing an unbeaten 79 off 47 balls, studded with seven fours and four sixes. He also contributed with the ball, taking 2/12 to round off a brilliant all-round performance.

(With ANI Inputs)