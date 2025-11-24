Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi had a big smile on his face as he handed over the Asia Cup Rising Stars trophy to Pakistan Shaheen, who defeated Bangladesh A in the final on Sunday. It was the first instance for Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to complete a trophy handover, after the infamous Asia Cup (senior men's) presentation drama in September this year. In the Asia Cup final, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team refused to accept the trophy from Naqvi, prompting the latter to remove the accolades and medals from the ceremony entirely.

Even today, the Indian team is waiting to be handed over the Asia Cup trophy, even though behind-the-scenes talks have taken place between the BCCI and Naqvi to resolve the logjam.

As for the Asia Cup Rising Stars final, the match turned out to be an absolute nail-biter, with the two teams' scores level after 40 overs of play.

Batting first, Bangladesh A put 125 runs on the board. Despite chasing a mediocre total, Pakistan continued to stumble in the chase but did just enough to match their young Bangla Tigers' score.

In the Super Over, Pakistan only needed 7 runs to win, which they achieved in 4 balls without losing a wicket.

PAKISTAN's TROPHY MOMENT



Getting the trophy handed over by Mohsin Naqvi, still a dream for someone pic.twitter.com/jO2kmnM4AP — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) November 23, 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Final Row: When Will India Get The Trophy?

The Asia Cup is reportedly still in the custody of Mohsin Naqvi and is being kept at the ACC headquarters in Dubai under his instructions. The BCCI raised the issue during the recent International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meetings in Dubai (in November 2025), both formally and informally, with Naqvi reportedly also agreeing that there's a need to resolve the conflict.

However, since the meeting, no update has come on the matter. Naqvi had earlier said that the members of the Indian team can personally visit him at the ACC headquarters in Dubai to collect the trophy. He had also asked for a ceremony to officially handover the trophy to the Indian team but the BCCI rejected the demand on multiple occasions.