Right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj revealed that Jasprit Bumrah urged him to attack the stumps as conditions became tougher for batters on the first day of the Kolkata Test at Eden Gardens. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts as the spearhead completed a five-wicket haul (5/27 in 14 overs). Siraj, meanwhile, scalped two wickets and finished with figures of 2/47 in his 12 overs, after being expensive in his first spell. Speaking after the end of play on Day 1, Siraj said, "Jassi bhai just told me that the wicket-taking option was if you bowl at the stumps - you've got LBW, bowled, and even catches coming into play when the line is accurate."

After skittling the Proteas for just 159, Team India finished the first day of the match at 37/1 after 20 overs, trailing by 122 runs, with KL Rahul and Washington Sundar at the crease.

Talking about the hosts' performance, the fast bowler stated: "We are in a good position having lost just one wicket. Earlier, Markram and Rickelton put on a good stand, but we did well to come back, and I think we're ahead in the match at the moment."

Recapping the third session, the visitors resumed their innings from 154/8. Bumrah returned after tea to clean up the last two wickets, bundling out Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj in the 55th over to wrap up South Africa's innings.

Bumrah was outstanding with his 5/27, while Kuldeep Yadav was excellent as well. Mohammed Siraj had a slightly off day, but he too chipped in with two wickets in an over.

Bumrah became the first fast bowler to pick a five-for on the opening day of a Test in India since Ishant Sharma, in the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh at the same venue in 2019.