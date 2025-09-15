Mohammed Siraj has been awarded the ICC Men's Player of the Month for August 2025 for his persistent, match-winning spell against England in The Oval Test, which was the only match he was a part of, in the month, as per the official website of ICC. An outstanding spell by Siraj, where he picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.11 across both innings, helped India to not just win the Test from a tricky situation but also made sure the well-fought series ended at 2-2.

The fast bowler was also named the Player of the Match in the final Test for his efforts, which included a five-wicket haul in the second innings, bowling 46 overs in the Test.

The right-armer beat out opposition from New Zealand's Matt Henry and West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales for the monthly award.

Siraj was the only Indian pacer to feature in all five Test matches against England, making him the leading wicket-taker as well, and to bowl with the same intensity until the final day of the series was a commendable effort.

"It is a special honour to be named ICC Player of the Month," Siraj said, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy was a memorable series, and it was one of the most intense contests I have been part of," he noted.

"I am proud that I could contribute with some important spells, especially in the decisive moments. Bowling against a top batting lineup in their home conditions was challenging, but it also brought out the best in me," he added.

"This award belongs as much to my teammates and the support staff as it does to me, because their constant encouragement and belief kept me going," Siraj said.

"I will continue to work hard and give my best every time I wear the India jersey," he noted.

Siraj's stunning efforts, apart from being lauded by cricket plaudits across the world, also earned him praise from ICC Hall of Famer Sachin Tendulkar, who felt that the fast bowler's contributions are underplayed.

The pacer was also successful in attaining his career-best ranking in the ICC Men's Test Bowler Rankings post the final England Test, after he was successful in picking up 23 wickets in five Tests, while averaging 32.43, including two five-wicket hauls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)