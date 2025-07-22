Mohammed Siraj was dumbfounded after he was asked to share his views on the cancellation of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) fixture between India and Pakistan. Holders India Champions were scheduled to play Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston on Sunday. However, some members of the India Champions squad refused to play the match, eventually leading to its cancellation. The denial of Indian players to feature against Pakistan stems from the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22. Following the attack, the relationship between India and Pakistan slumped and hit a new low.

On Monday, Siraj's pre-match press conference ahead of the fourth Test match against England went off-topic as a reporter asked him about the cancellation of the highly-anticipated WCL fixture.

However, Siraj was visibly agitated by the same. "I don't know," Siraj replied. The reporter then put Siraj in an uncomfortable position by asking him whether India would play Pakistan in ICC events. Siraj re-iterated saying, 'I don't know what to say.'

During the press conference, Siraj also recalled his time when he was batting at the crease during the third match of the series in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

An unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after landing on the pitch, marked the end of India's stubborn resistance at Lord's, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with Jasprit Bumrah being one of the standout performers. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on his dismissal in the Lord's Test, Siraj told the media, "It obviously hurts when you get out despite middling the ball. The way our (Ravindra Jadeja's and my) partnership was going, I felt I wouldn't get out. I was that confident. But unfortunately, it didn't happen that way, and I was extremely disappointed. Had we won the game from there, it would have been a different result altogether."

(With ANI Inputs)