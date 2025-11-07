The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and the government of West Bengal in response to a petition filed by the fast bowler's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. Jahan reached out to the top court, seeking an increase in the alimony from Shami, sanctioned to her and her daughter by the Calcutta High Court. Jahan has challenged a previous ruling by the Calcutta High Court, which had granted her Rs 1.5 lakh per month and Rs 2.5 lakh for the care of their daughter, suggesting the money is insufficient.

Acting on her plea, the Supreme Court has now asked both the West Bengal government and Shami to respond within four weeks. The matter is scheduled for a hearing after this period.

This legal development marks another chapter in the ongoing dispute between Shami and his wife, as the cricketer is determined to secure a higher financial provision for herself and her child.

Shami and Hasin Jahan have been embroiled in a legal and personal dispute since 2018, involving allegations of domestic abuse, dowry harassment, and a prolonged battle over maintenance.

These allegations led to the filing of a criminal case against Shami, which included charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cleared Shami of fixing allegations, the personal and legal issues between the couple continued to escalate.

In an interview, Shami was also asked if he regrets his marriage to Jahan. In response, he had said: "Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies."

Much like Shami, a few other Indian cricketers have also had troubled marriages. Asked in an interview about the disputes in cricketers' marriages, Shami gave a blunt reply. "That's your job to investigate. Why do you want to hang us to death? Look at the other side as well. I focus on cricket, not controversies," he said.