Mohammed Shami's Wife Hasin Jahan Sends Complaint Copy To COA Chief Vinod Rai

Mohammed Shami's wife said that she had tried to save her family and reason with the India cricketer

Mohammed Shami's wife said that she had tried to save her family and reason with the India cricketer © Facebook

India bowler Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan on Thursday sent the documents related to her complaints against her husband to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai for a probe into her allegations of corruption, her lawyer said. "We have sent the details of the complaint that was lodged at Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) and the copy of the FIR to Vinod Rai," Jahan's lawyer Zakir Hussain said. Jahan has alleged that Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai. Rai has instructed the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Neeraj Kumar to look into the corruption allegations levelled against Shami by his wife.

Jahan had filed a police complaint against the pacer, alleging infidelity and domestic violence, which had resulted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withholding Shami's central contract.

The Kolkata Police had last week booked Shami and four others under various sections of the IPC, following Jahan's complaint.

The case was lodged under sections 498A (cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CoA of the BCCI had asked the anti-corruption wing of the board to launch an investigation into an alleged dodgy cash transaction by Shami. The CoA has heard an audio recording of a telephonic conversation between Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan in which there is a mention of a certain Mohammad Bhai who has allegedly sent some money to the pacer through a Pakistani lady. Hasin had earlier alleged that Shami had accepted the money on the insistence of England based Mohammad Bhai.

Now the ACSU head Neeraj Kumar will be investigating the charges and submitting a report within one week.