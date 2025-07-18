Hasin Jahan, estranged wife of Indian cricket team pacer Mohammed Shami, was once again in the centre of controversy after a neighbour filed a police complaint against her. The complaint, which was lodged by Dalia Khatoon, included charges such as assault, criminal conspiracy and attempted murder. The complaint came amid chatter around a viral video on social media that reportedly captured the entire incident. Jahan had previously lodged a complaint against the neighbour and the entire controversy is allegedly over a piece of land in Suri town of Birbhum district, West Bengal. According to reports, the problems started when Jahan started construction work on a plot registered in her daughter Arshi's name but her neighbour was not happy as she claimed that the land was disputed.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video.

Earlier, Jahan accused Mohammed Shami of 'defaming her and hiring criminals' to defeat her amid the legal battle going on between the couple for years. Jahan didn't stop there and went on to call Shami 'characterless, greedy, and mean-minded' in an Instagram post.

Md. Shami ex-wife, Hasin Jahan, was caught on camera raising her hands on a neighbour in a Kalesh

pic.twitter.com/UILH6t7JIx — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 16, 2025

Her comments came after the Calcutta High Court ruling directing Shami to pay Rs 4 lakh per month to her and their daughter Aaira as part of a divorce case. The couple's four-year marriage ended in 2018 after Jahan, a former model, accused Shami of domestic violence.

“Till my last breath, we will have a strong relationship, Inshallah. The only thing left is for you to decide what kind of strong relationship that will be. For 7 years, we've been involved in a legal battle. What have you gained from it? Because of being characterless, greedy, and mean-minded, you ended up destroying your own family," Jahan wrote on Instagram.

“You took advantage of a male-dominated society and stayed happy while antisocial people called me wrong. Now I will take the help of the law, claim all our rights, and live happily, Inshallah. Now you think: which support is stronger — social or legal?... The day your bad time begins, these same people will make your life hell, Inshallah. Have faith in that," she added.

On the other hand, Shami has maintained his silence on the matter and refrained from posting anything on his personal life on social media.

(With IANS inputs)