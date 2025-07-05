From the time Indian cricket team star Mohammed Shami was asked by the Calcutta High Court to pay Rs 4 lakh per month as maintenance expenses to Hasin Jahan and daughter Aaira, the cricketer has come under verbal attack from his estranged wife. According to the order, Hasin Jahan will have to be paid Rs 1.50 lakh per month while the daughter will get Rs 2.50 lakh per month. This amount will be levied from a back date of seven years. The lower court has been ordered to dispose the case within six months. The case was filed under 'Protection Of Women From Domestic Violence' act.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Hasin Jahan tagged Mohammed Shami, and used strong words like "greedy, mean-minded" against the cricketer. Following is the Instagram post that Hasin Jahan shared, that started with the line: "I love you so much jaanu." However, what followed was a rant.

Earlier, Hasin Jahan had called Shami a person with 'wrong mindset'.

"A person with a wrong mindset, who has crime in his mind, and who pushes his own family, wife and children towards trouble, and who was never anything and suddenly a lot happens, these people get arrogance and attitude. They develop such an attitude that they themselves do not know which path they are standing on, what they are doing and why they are doing it. Right now, he (Shami) is completely consumed by pride. The day that pride fades, he will remember his wife, his daughter, and all his wrongdoings. As of now, because of that arrogance, he has made no effort to contact me or our daughter. In fact, the last time he met our daughter was only because of Hon'ble Justice Tirthankar Ghosh's fear," said Hasin.

Jahan had moved the high court against a district sessions court's order directing the cricketer to pay Rs 50,000 to his wife and Rs 80,000 to her daughter in 2023.

"In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs 1,50,000 per month to the petitioner no.1 (wife) and Rs 2,50,000 to her daughter would be just fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both the petitioners, till disposal of the main application," the order passed by Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee on Tuesday stated.

"However as regards petitioner's child the husband /opposite party No 2 will always be at liberty to voluntarily assist her with educational and/or other reasonable expenses, over and above the aforesaid amount," the order added.