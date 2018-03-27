 
'I Will See You In Court Now': Mohammed Shami To Wife Hasin Jahan In Hospital

Updated: 27 March 2018 20:18 IST

Shami suffered a minor injury on his forehead after his car collided with a truck on March 24

Wife of India's troubled pacer Hasin Jahan went to see Shami in hospital © PTI

Hasin Jahan on Tuesday went to see her injured husband Mohammed Shami in the hospital but the India fast bowler refused to meet his estranged wife, according to news agency ANI. "I had come to see Mohammed Shami as he was injured, but he refused to meet me. He threatened me and said 'I will see you in court now," Jahan told ANI adding, "He (Mohammed Shami) met and played with our daughter, but he did not acknowledge me, his mother was acting like a bodyguard."

Shami suffered a minor injury on his forehead after his car collided with a truck on March 24 while travelling from Dehradun to New Delhi. "My fight is against what he has done to me. But I do not want him to get hurt physically. He may not want me as a wife anymore. But I still feel for him and love him because he is my husband," Jahan had said on Monday.

Shami has been booked under various non-bailable, including an attempt to murder, and bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code after Jahan's complaint to the police of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

"I will pray to the God that he recovers quickly," Jahan had said.

Meanwhile, The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India cleared Shami's central contract last week after its anti-corruption unit exonerated him of corruption charges levelled by Jahan.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise - the Delhi Daredevils starting April 7.

Jahan had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with her allegation against Shami.

After the meeting, Jahan has been provided with security from Kolkata police.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

