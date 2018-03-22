 
Mohammed Shami, Facing Assault Charge, Cleared Of Match-Fixing Allegations By BCCI

Updated: 22 March 2018 18:46 IST

India cricketer Mohammed Shami on Thursday was cleared of match fixing allegations by the Indian cricket board.

Mohammed Shami cleared by BCCI's anti-corruption unit © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday cleared India speedster Mohammed Shami's central contract after its Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) cleared him of corruption charges levelled by his wife Hasin Jahan. "The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami in so far as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," COA stated in a media release.

Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract, which will make him richer by Rs 3 crore. He will also be free to play in the Indian Premier League for his franchise the Delhi Daredevils, starting April 7.

The BCCI had decided to withhold Shami's contract after Jahan made a series of allegations, including adultery and domestic violence, and lodged a police complaint against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) specifically asked its ACU chief Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges that the bowler accepted money from one Mohammed Bhai through a Pakistani woman named Alishba.

"Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter.

"For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade B' annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami," the release further stated.

Earlier, Shami had blamed "a third party" for the allegations of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs hurled against him by his wife. Shami said this was not a work of Hasin and someone was involved, maybe due to greed of money. Jahan had posted screenshots of Shami's alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger conversations with multiple women on her Facebook account. She also uploaded photos and phone numbers of the women. Jahan alleged that Shami, 27, and his family had tried to kill her.

"I still say that this is not the deed of Hasin. This is certainly a plan of a third party, maybe the happiness of my family is intolerable, maybe because of the greed of money," Shami was quoted as saying by News18 India.

Hasin had also levelled allegations of match fixing against the bowler.

Shami said: "As regards match fixing, the perpetrators evade, there was no fault in my mind, nor is and neither will it be.

"I appeal to the people, to the BCCI, to the anti-corruption (department) that I am with them in this investigation... I have not committed any wrong," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Shami was cleared of match fixing allegations by the BCCI
  • Shami has been given a Grade 'B' annual contract
  • Shami will also play for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL
