Veteran Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has often been a subject of social media trolling and hatred. Despite providing exemplary services to the Indian team across formats with his bowling, Shami has had to prove his worth as an individual and a player from time to time. The player also becomes a target of hate on social media often, a fact that he has learned to live with. In an interview, Shami was asked about the manner in which he deals with social media hatred. Speaking of one of the incidents where he was severely criticized for consuming an energy drink during Ramzan, the player explained why it was necessary.

In an interview with News24, Shami explained that even the holy books allow exceptions to people who are traveling, representing the nation, or are in situations where they cannot afford to keep fast.

"We are playing a match in 42 or 45 degrees, we are sacrificing ourselves. Even in our law, there are exceptions for cases like these, if you are doing something for the country or traveling. People should understand these things. I understand that people see others as role models but they should also understand what exactly the person is doing, and for whom. Even our law allows us certain exceptions, we can either pay a penalty for that or compensate for that later, which I did," he said.

The pacer also explained that he no longer reads what people write about him on social media, hence, isn't bothered by what trolls have to say. All of his social media accounts are now handled by his team.

"It's just that some people want to come into the limelight and want to point things out. I never read comments on social media, my team manages my accounts," said the senior India seamer who is struggling to nail down a spot in any of the three formats in international cricket these days.

During the interview, Shami touched upon many intriguing topics, ranging from his absence from international cricket, potential retirement, and more.