In a performance that will force the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee to take notice, Mohammed Shami produced a masterclass in pace bowling, claiming a sensational eight-wicket haul (8/90) to dismantle Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy semi-final on Tuesday. Playing for Bengal at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, Shami proved that his fitness and rhythm are back to their vintage best. His spells were a combination of relentless accuracy, late swing, and the trademark seam presentation that has made him one of the most feared red-ball bowlers in the world.

Bengal, having posted a solid 328 in their first innings courtesy of a heroic 146 from Sudip Kumar Gharami, relied on their senior players to drive home the advantage. After reducing J&K to 13/3 early in their first innings on Day 2, Shami returned on Day 3 to clean up the tail and finish with figures that are bound to reopen the discussion of his national selection.

Shami's victims included the J&K top order, where he exploited the early morning moisture, and a middle-order fightback led by Abdul Samad (82) and skipper Paras Dogra (58). It was Shami who provided the crucial breakthroughs just as J&K looked to be putting themselves in the driving seat.

8 fer for Mohammed Shami in Ranji Trophy semi finals against Jammu Kashmir, his career best figures in first class cricket



This is a statement and a half by the veteran pace bowler pic.twitter.com/ICBYrIJZJe — LA PAUSA (@Amaa__4) February 17, 2026

Are BCCI Selectors Watching?

This performance comes at a critical juncture. Having been sidelined due to injury and subsequent fitness concerns since the conclusion of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shami's return to the domestic circuit has been a steady build-up. Earlier in the season, he claimed five-wicket hauls against Gujarat and Services, but this 8-wicket haul is the loudest message he could send the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

With India's international calendar featuring high-stakes Test series in 2026, including a potential tour of England, Shami's return to peak form provides the Indian team management with a good headache. His ability to bowl long spells at high intensity, clocking consistent speeds and extracting bounce on a domestic deck, proves he is ready for the rigours of five-day cricket once again.

As Bengal look to secure a spot in the Ranji Trophy final, the narrative has shifted entirely to the injustice Shami has had to face with respect to his non-selection. If the selectors were looking for a sign that Shami is ready to lead the Indian attack again, they just received one.