Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin has weighed in on some of the most debated issues in cricket at this point, the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup fixture, veteran cricketers opting out of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) against Pakistan, and India's performance in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester. Speaking on the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for September 14 as part of the Asia Cup under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Azharuddin said, "I always say that everything should happen, or if it does not happen, then it should not happen at all. If you're not playing bilateral matches, then you shouldn't play international events too, that's what I believe."

His remarks came at a time when political tensions continue to cast a shadow over sporting engagements between India and Pakistan, with bilateral series being suspended for years.

The former skipper also addressed the recent trend of Indian veterans opting out of their match against Pakistan in the privately-organized World Championship of Legends.

"This is a matter for the board and the government," he explained.

"The veterans' league is not official, it's not sanctioned by the ICC or the BCCI, it's conducted privately but the Asia Cup is a tournament governed by the ACC," he noted.

On India's performance in the fourth Test against England in Manchester, the former India captain said, "Bowling was not good, and in batting too, they should have scored more runs, but it happens in cricket."

He reflected on India's struggles as England piled on a daunting 669 runs in response to India's first-innings total of 358.

However, he reserved praise for India's efforts in the second innings, where the visitors finished Day 4 on 174/2, still trailing by 137 runs.

"Today both Rahul (KL) and Gill (Shubman) played really well. I hope they score big runs," he added with optimism.

India will resume Day 5 in Manchester on Sunday, with Gill unbeaten on 78 and Rahul on 87. The hosts, meanwhile, will be hoping for early breakthroughs and a bit more help from the pitch and perhaps from their skipper Ben Stokes, whose fitness remains under watch.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)