After Pakistan's Test series loss against England, the Babar Azam-led side is facing some tough questions. England took a 2-0 lead in the three-Test series on Monday, defeating Pakistan by 26 runs in Multan. Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was asked during the post-match conference about the inconsistent form of vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan so far in the series and the reason behind him being persisted with. In reply, Yousuf said: "I don't think this question belongs to my domain. Don't mind but this is not my domain."



Former Pakistan star Shahid Afridi said that as a batting coach Mohammad Yousuf should be playing a proactive role.

"Mohammad Yousuf batting coach hain na waha pe? Toh batsmen agar perform nahi karenge, zahir si baat hai ki Mohammad Yousuf se puucha jayega. I don't exactly know what was the exact questions that was asked to Mohammd Yousuf. As a batting coach, yeh toh usi ka domain banta hai. Rizwan ke baare mein, main pehle bhi mashwara de chuka hu ki kisi duusre ladke ko chance de," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"Main yeh nahi keh raha ki Rizwan ko drop kar diya jaaye lekin usko rest zaruur karaya ja sakta hai. Aap Test series haar gaye ho. Teesra match Karachi mein hai toh aap yaha chance de sakte hain. Why not Sarfaraz? Shan Masood... chances should be given. (Mohammad Yousuf is the batting coach, right? So obviously, if the players do not perform, he will be asked questions. As a batting coach, this is his domain. And about Rizwan, I have already said that the time has come to maybe give other players an opportunity. I am not saying drop Rizwan altogether from Tests, but he can be rested. You have lost the series and the third Test is in Karachi, so why not bring in someone like a Sarfaraz or Shan Masood)."

Pakistan skipper Babar also faced the heat during the post-match conference, being asked uncomfortable questions about his performance in Multan where he failed in the second innings, scoring just one run.

In response to a question, Azam said sarcastically, "When I score runs you say I got them on flat pitches and easy opposition and when I don't get runs, everyone says I can't perform in difficult situations. Please don't forget the 196 runs I got against Australia."

With PTI inputs

