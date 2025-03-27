A funny conversation between India's out-of-favour batter Ishan Kishan and former international umpire Anil Chaudhary is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Chaudhary praised Kishan for his adapted maturity in appealing while standing behind the stumps in the role of wicketkeeper. This is when the India player reveals him the reason behind the change. While explaining the rational behind his maturity, Kishan mocked Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan over excessive appealing.

"You played so many games under my umpiring. You have grown up now. You also appeal when required. Earlier, you used to appeal a lot. How did this change come?" asked Chaudhary.

"Mujhe lagta hai umpire log smart ho gaye hain. Har baar karenge (appeal) toh phir unn log out ko bhi not out de denge. Isse achha ek baar karo, jab hai tab call karo, aap log ko bhi confidence rahega ki sahi time pe hi call karte hain... Warna abhi (Mohammad) Rizwan type kuch karunga toh phir aap log ek bhi baar nahi denge (out) [I think the umpires have become smarter. If they keep doing it repeatedly, they might even start giving out decisions as not out. It's better to make the call just once and at the right time so that even you (umpires) have confidence in your decision. Otherwise, if I do something like Rizwan, then you might give it not out despite being out]," he said.

When asked about umpiring, Kishan said, "To be very honest, there are certain umpires we are happy to see officiating in matches. However, there is always room for improvement. I feel that the new umpires coming in should be more confident while making decisions. They should not overthink the consequences, but if they believe a batter is out, they should make the call without being influenced by appeals or other factors."