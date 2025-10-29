A major controversy has erupted in Pakistan cricket, with wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan reportedly refusing to sign his new central contract. Rizwan, who was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as the team's new ODI captain, is upset over his demotion, as well as his non-selection in the T20I team. Rizwan is reportedly the only one among 30 contracted players who has yet to sign the document, signalling a clear act of defiance against the board's recent overhaul, as per a PTI report.

In its latest release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to scrap the elite Category A, the tier previously reserved only for top players like Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi.

Under the new structure, the PCB grouped ten players, including the senior trio, into Category B. This demotion is being widely interpreted as a clear message from the board that it is deeply dissatisfied with the national team's performance over the past twelve months.

However, Rizwan is unwilling to sign the contract, feeling his dignity has been hurt. His refusal to sign reportedly stems from a deep-seated dissatisfaction with his new grading, compounded by his recent, surprising removal as Pakistan's ODI captain.

The 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has allegedly placed two non-negotiable demands in front of the PCB if he is to put pen to paper:

First, the immediate reinstatement of Category A for senior, high-performing players.

Second, a guarantee that any newly appointed captain is given a clear tenure and full authority to execute their plans without board interference.

The contract standoff between Rizwan and the PCB adds another layer of uncertainty to a turbulent period for Pakistan cricket, especially since Rizwan, a player who has consistently performed for Pakistan over the years, has also been sidelined from the T20I setup since December 2024.

The current deadlock between one of the team's most influential players and the board is certain to fuel intense debate among fans and experts alike.