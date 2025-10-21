The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to sack Muhammad Rizwan as ODI captain has been seen many many as premature, considering the wicket-keeper batter had been in charge for just a year and Pakistan played relatively few one-day matches during that time. While the team's poor showing in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year reportedly played a part in his demotion, other factors, particularly relating to religion, appear to have influenced the choice. Claims have surfaced that Rizwan's frequent inclusion of religious discussion during cricketing activities made some of his teammates uneasy.

The PCB confirmed on Monday that Shaheen Shah Afridi would lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Faisalabad from November 4-8. The board stated that the decision was finalised at a meeting in Islamabad attended by national selectors, advisory board members, and white-ball head coach Mike Hesson. Shaheen has significant experience, having played 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is for Pakistan, alongside 32 Tests.

The move has, however, fuelled speculation within Pakistan cricket circles. Since taking over as white-ball head coach in late May, immediately after the Pakistan Super League, Hesson has only managed Rizwan in one ODI series-a three-match tour of the West Indies.

"It is strange that Hesson formed an opinion about Rizwan's captaincy after just one series when the wicketkeeper-batsman's success rate is 45 per cent, and let's not forget he won ODI series in Australia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa," commented cricket analyst, Omair Alavi.

Rizwan captained Pakistan in 20 ODIs, recording nine wins and 11 losses. This period included the disappointing run in the ICC Champions Trophy and subsequent series defeats in New Zealand and the West Indies.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the decision to replace Rizwan was not solely influenced by Hesson but also had broader backing from senior PCB officials. These members reportedly included the director of the high-performance centre, Aaqib Javed, and two former captains, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Misbah-ul-Haq, who sit on the advisory board to the PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

While the PCB has yet to provide an official reason for the switch, internal sources believe Hesson's recommendation acted as the "springboard" for the change.

There are also rumours that some within the cricket board were concerned about Rizwan's increasing tendency to involve religion in dressing-room discussions, which caused discomfort among some players. Rizwan has always been open about expressing his faith during matches and in media interactions. According to Pakistan batsman, Imam ul Haq, Rizwan arranged special sermons in team hotels and urged players to pray five times a day.

The situation has drawn parallels with the tenure of former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq between 2004 and 2007, when his focus on integrating religion into the team upset the then chairman, the late Shaharyar Khan. Adding to the controversy, discarded Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad had previously criticised Rizwan publicly for using religion to excuse the team's poor performances, calling it "unfortunate."

