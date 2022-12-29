Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir might be playing for Pakistan again, hinted the country's another star fast bowler Wahab Riaz. It is worth noting that left-arm pacer Amir had called time on his international career in 2020 in protest over the "shabby" treatment he said he received from the then Pakistan cricket team management. Back then, Amir had said that he didn't "want to play international cricket anymore". He had also claimed that the then team management had "mentally tortured" him.

After two years of Amir's retirement, Wahab has said that the star pacer might be back in the Pakistan squad.

"We may see Mohammad Amir coming back to play for Pakistan once again," Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan in an interview to Samaa News.

"We have Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf but the other three spots are still available. Bowlers like Hasan (Ali), (Shahnawaz) Dahani, Naseem (Shah), (Muhammad) Wasim are fighting for it. Amir may come back, too," he added.

It is worth noting that Ramiz Raja was removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board last week. A 14-member committee, headed by Najam Sethi, has been appointed to run the affairs of the game for the next four months.

The Pakistan government, through a notification last week, removed Raja following the national team's 3-0 whitewash by England in the Test series. The notification, issued by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has to be approved by the federal cabinet, which is just a formality.

Ever since Ramiz Raja was removed from the post of PCB chairman, several stakeholders of the game in the country have spoken out against him. Veteran Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has also criticised the PCB management led by Ramiz, who is also an ex-Pakistan cricket team skipper. Riaz said the former management never paid heed to players' demands.

Featured Video Of The Day

'Indians Should Have Higher Salaries In IPL Than Foreigners': Ashok Malhotra