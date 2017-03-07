 
Mobile Manufacturers OPPO Are New Sponsors Of Indian Cricket Team

Updated: 07 March 2017 13:53 IST

Mobile manufacturing company OPPO will be sponsors of the Indian cricket team from April 2017

The Indian cricket team will be sponsored by OPPO, starting April 2017 © PTI

Mobile phone manufacturing company OPPO will be the new team sponsors for the Indian cricket team. The contract between them and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) begins from April 2017, and will continue for five years.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited as the new team sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team," BCCI said in a release on Tuesday.

"The mobile manufacturing giant OPPO's association with BCCI will start from April 2017 for a period of five years," the release further added.

OPPO take over from Star India, who were the Team Sponsors till now. Star had however stated that they would be bidding for the sponsorship for the next cycle, leading to fresh bids being sought by BCCI.

Topics : India Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
