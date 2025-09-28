Former Delhi state team captain, Mithun Manhas, has been declared as the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president in the Annual General Meeting at the board's headquarters on Sunday. The BCCI has been in the hunt for a new president ever since Roger Binny stepped down from his role in August 2025, and Rajeev Shukla was acting as interim president. With his election, Manhas became only the third former cricketer, after Sourav Ganguly and Roger Binny, to take up the role of the president. As Manhas takes up arguably the biggest challenge of his career, here's a look at the salary and other benefits he would get in the role.

Since the position of the BCCI President is honorary, Manhas will not receive a fixed annual or monthly salary from the board. Instead of a salary, the President is compensated through substantial daily allowances and comprehensive perks to cover all official expenses. But, the compensations and perks that the BCCI President is entitled to are similar to those offered to other top office bearers like the Secretary and Treasurer.

Daily Allowance (for Meetings): Whenever Manhas will have to chair a BCCI or another meeting, he would reportedly earn an allowance of Rs 40,000 per day for domestic meetings and USD 1,000 (approx. Rs 89,000 per day) for international meetings, as per Economic Times.

Daily Allowance (for Work Travel): Whenever Manhas would be required to travel for work within India, he would earn an allowance of Rs 30,000 per day.

Travel and Accommodation: On top of the allowances, the BCCI president also gets business-class travel for domestic and first-class/business-class travel for international journeys. The top boss' accommodation arrangements are usually in high-end hotel suites.

While the perks are exquisite, Manhas would be required to step up into this high-profile role, blending his extensive cricketing background with administrative influence to lead Indian cricket, in order to do justice to the faith shown in him.