First ever from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the Indian Premier League, Mithun Manhas is set to take a big leap forward in Indian cricket by becoming the new Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president. As per a report, Manhas has emerged as the top candidate for the post in the recent meeting in the BCCI. He was previously the convener of the North Zone for Duleep Trophy and he has also worked as a support staff member in the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans. At present, Manhas works as the administrator of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

Manhas never got the opportunity to make his India debut but was a known figure in First Class Cricket. He also played for three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors and Chennai Super Kings - over the course of his career. His First Class career saw him score 9,714 runs over 157 matches.

As per a report in the Indian Express, Manhas is is the front-runner for the post vacataed by Roger Binny. The report also claims that Karnataka veteran Bhatt is the top candidate for the treasurer's post while Prabhtej Singh Bhatia from Chhattisgarh Cricket Sangh is likely to get the joint secretary's post.

However, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has been nominated as Punjab Cricket Association's representative for the AGM, was not a part of Saturday's meeting.

It was not immediately clear as to whether former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who is representing Cricket Association of Bengal in the AGM, attended the meeting in the national capital.

Former India stumper Kiran More too could be in the fray for one of the posts as the ruling BJP is quite keen to have sportspersons in key slots, even though the political party rarely involves itself actively in the affairs of a sports body.

At present, the BCCI is looking to appoint a successor to president Roger Binny and a new IPL chairman as incumbent Arun Dhumal is likely to go for a mandatory cool-off period after completing a cumulative period of six years.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that Pragyan Ojha will replace S Sharath in the national senior men's selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

Sharath will replace VS Thilak Naidu as the junior selection committee chairman.

Former India pacer RP Singh will come in for Subroto Banerjee, and the new members will take over from September 28.

Therefore, the current selection panel will pick the Indian team for the two-match home Test series against the West Indies beginning on October 2.

With PTI inputs