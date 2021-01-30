Mitchell Starc turned 31 on Saturday with social media abuzz with birthday greetings for the Australian pacer. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of some of the best yorkers bowled by the Australian fast bowler that bamboozled the batsmen. In an earlier tweet, the ICC also paid tribute to Mitchell Starc for his scintillating performances in the previous two ODI World Cups. The left-arm pacer was the top wicket-taker in the men's ODI Cricket World Cup in 2015 and 2019 with the ICC dubbing him "a man made for the big stage".

"On his birthday, watch Mitchell Starc dish out some jaw-dropping yorkers," the ICC captioned the video tribute.

"BOWLED 'IM"



On his birthday, watch Mitchell Starc dish out some jaw-dropping yorkerspic.twitter.com/QqcwTDEOAN — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2021

Top wicket-taker at the Men's Cricket World Cup 2015.

Top wicket-taker at the Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.



Happy birthday to Mitchell Starc, a man made for the big stagepic.twitter.com/EFsioKBe8D — ICC (@ICC) January 30, 2021

The Australian pacer has represented his country in 61 Tests, taking 255 wickets at a strike-rate of 27.57. Starc has played 96 ODIs, with 184 dismissals to his name at a strike-rate of 23.16.

In the shortest format, Starc has taken 47 wickets in 35 matches at a strike-rate of 19.38 and an economy rate of 6.95.

While Starc will go down in history as one of the ODI greats for his performances on the big stage, he received a bit of criticism for his performances in the recently-concluded Test series in Australia vs India.

In the pink ball Test in Adelaide, Starc was unplayable at times in the first innings, taking four wickets. But his performances dipped as the series wore on. After taking 3 wickets in the first innings of the Melbourne Test, the left-armer took just four more wickets in the next five innings, looking far from his menacing best.

In Sydney, he took just a solitary wicket, while at the Gabba, he had only two dismissals in the first innings, going wicketless in the second.