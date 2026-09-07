New Zealand limited-overs captain Mitchell Santner has said he is looking forward to the full three-format series against India, noting that the visitors could be seeking revenge after the Kiwis' recent victories in India. New Zealand have emerged as a formidable opponent for India in their own backyard, securing series victories over the hosts twice across different formats. The Black Caps defeated India 2-1 in a three-match ODI series in January this year, while in 2024, they scripted history by completing a 3-0 Test series whitewash of India.

India will tour New Zealand aiming to settle the score against the hosts. Their white-ball campaign, featuring five T20Is and five ODIs, will begin on October 22 and continue until November 15. The two-match Test series will then get underway in Wellington from November 19 to 23, with the second Test to be played in Christchurch from November 27 to December 1.

The two-Test series will also carry significance in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. New Zealand are currently third in the standings, while India occupy fifth position.

Santner said that India could be seeking revenge, but he expects a keenly contested series across all three formats.

He noted that the Test matches in New Zealand could offer different, seam-friendly conditions while praising India's bowling attack and overall quality in both white-ball and red-ball cricket.

"They might be...," he said when asked if the Indian team would be looking for revenge.

"It's going to be a great series. It's one that everyone's been looking forward to for a long time, to play all three formats against a big team like India in New Zealand," Santner said.

"It's what everyone kind of wants to do. First things first, 10 white-ball games, which is a lot, but it's going to be a good series. Then we get to the Test matches, which, I guess, will be slightly different conditions to those Test matches we played in India. India are still a very good side in all three formats; we know that. With some firepower, especially in white-ball cricket and then in red-ball cricket, pitches might play a little differently at that time of year, with green seamers. But look at that India attack, it's pretty good as well," he added.

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