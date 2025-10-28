Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami sent a massive message to the BCCI selectors with a five-wicket haul for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. Shami got into a war of words with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar after he was not included for the ODI series against Australia. However, the fast bowler was able to put that behind him as he took five wickets to guide Bengal to victory over Gujarat. Following the win, Shami was asked once again about his potential India comeback but this time, he decided to steer clear from any controversy.

"I am always involved in some controversy, thanks to you guys (laughs). It's a misunderstanding...,"

"I played a match against MP 11 months ago, and I am playing this match now. I feel good, but the important thing is that your team is with you at this time, when you are competing," he said.

Shami emphasised that he is fully fit after recovering from an ankle surgery, and is available for all formats of the game.

"A lot of hard work is there and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that (again)," Shami told reporters, according to PTI.

"My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. In the ground, I will continue to perform and the rest is on the selectors' hands."

He added, "It's a relief. Mentally, physically, it feels very good, because, you are coming back from such a difficult time (injury), and you stay on the ground after that.

"After that, all the things... Ranji Trophy, domestic season, white ball cricket, then IPL, Champions Trophy, then Duleep Trophy, and now these two matches. So, the rhythm, the flow was there. Now it feels like cricket is still there (left in me)."

(With PTI inputs)