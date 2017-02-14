 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

'Misbah-ul-Haq Will Remain Pakistan Test Captain if he Keeps Playing'

Updated: 14 February 2017 19:49 IST

Misbah-ul-Haq has played 72 Test matches for Pakistan since making his debut in 2001.

'Misbah-ul-Haq Will Remain Pakistan Test Captain if he Keeps Playing'
Misbah-ul-Haq is the captain of Pakistan's Test cricket team. © AFP

Misbah-ul-Haq will remain captain of Pakistan's Test team if he continues playing, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan has said. The PCB chief made it clear that if long-serving captain Misbah wanted to carry on playing international cricket he would remain captain. "I met with Misbah in Dubai and had a long talk with him. He asked to be given 10 to 15 days time to ponder over his future plans and we think he should also weigh in all pros and cons before deciding on his retirement," Shaharyar said.

Khan said there was no doubt in the mind of the board that Misbah had been a successful captain and if he wanted to carry on playing the board would like to see him playing as captain.

"Misbah has been captain since 2010 and he has done a great job for Pakistan cricket. If he wants to play on he will continue in his present role."

Shaharyar however indicated that if Misbah decided to retire than the board would have one captain for all three formats.

"If Misbah is not available than we would prefer to have one captain for all formats," he added.

Khan's statement is a clear indicator that wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmad would also be appointed Test captain as he is already captain of the one-day and T20 sides.

Sarfaraz, who leads the Quetta Gladiators team in the Pakistan Super League, was named captain of the ODI squad on the day the PSL started after Azhar Ali stepped down as ODI captain and vice captain of the test side.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq and head coach Mickey Arthur have also pitched in with their opinion that Pakistan needs to have one captain for all three formats.

Shaharyar met with Misbah, Inzamam, Arthur and Sarfaraz last week in Dubai to discuss the future course of action for Pakistan cricket.

Misbah, 42, is Pakistan's most successful Test captain but he had a poor run in New Zealand and Australia where the national team lost all five Tests and Misbah himself struggled to get runs with the bat.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Pakistan Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan Cricket Board Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Misbah ul Haq is the captain of the Pakistan Test team
  • He has played 72 Test matches for Pakistan
  • He made his debut for Pakistan in 2001
Related Articles
Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif Were Sent Home After Being Caught Red-Handed
Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif Were Sent Home After Being Caught Red-Handed
Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Creates Record Of Maximum T20 Ducks
Pakistan Batsman Umar Akmal Creates Record Of Maximum T20 Ducks
Another Pakistan Cricketer Nasir Jamshed Gets Suspended in Corruption Scandal
Another Pakistan Cricketer Nasir Jamshed Gets Suspended in Corruption Scandal
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.