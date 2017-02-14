Umar Akmal Adds Maximum Zeroes To His Kitty

Pakistan middle-order batsman Umar Akmal has created a record that others will find funny. He now has the dubious distinction of scoring the maximum number of ducks in the history of Twenty 20 cricket. He achieved this milestone by getting out for a duck for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai on Sunday. It was Akmal's 24th duck in the shortest format of the game. Before this, Akmal was in august company with South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs, Sri Lanka's Tilakaratne Dilshan and West Indies' Dwayne Smith, all tied on 23 ducks.

Incidentally, Akmal equalled Gibbs' record a just a couple of days ago (against Quetta Gladiators) and then broke it on Sunday.

Two Indians also feature in the top-11 chart of the most number of ducks. Gautam Gambhir leads the Indians' chart with 18 ducks in 213 innings while Harbhajan Singh comes in next with 17 in 130 innings. Though, most of these players played at least 100 innings to get 17 ducks, the New Zealand off-spinner Jeetan Patel took only 68 innings to get out for a zero on 17 occasions.

The other cricketers in the list are Lendl Simmons, Luke Wright, Thissara Perera and Phil Mustard.

Akmal, who has scored 1690 runs in 82 T20 international matches, is one of the most active Pakistani players on social media. Starting from his match preparation, spending time at home or with his daughter, Akmal likes to share everything with his fans.

His Twitter timeline acts as a mirror of the Pakistani wicket-keeper's life. The latest tweet also garnered a lot of attention and a few days ago the Pakistani cricketer was also trolled for the three-second video that he posted on social media.