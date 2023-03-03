England women's cricket team star Danielle Wyatt made a special announcement on social media with her partner. In the post captioned, "Mine forever", Wyatt can be seen kissing a woman, which reports claimed to be her partner Georgie Hodge, with the latter flaunting the ring. Hodge is reportedly the head of women's football at CAA Base and an FA-licensed agent in London. The 31-year-old Wyatt has so far played 102 ODIs and 143 T20Is for England.

Recently, Wyatt revealed a "terrifying" moment when Cape Town's famed Table Mountain cable car lost power and left her hovering helplessly above the ground. Wyatt and her teammates had joined tourists on the ride which sweeps over 1,000m (3,200ft) up to the plateau above the city. "There were a few technical issues that made me very nervous before we boarded the cable car and then it decided to drop a little bit and swung," said the 31-year-old.

"It was a very terrifying experience. I don't think I'll be going up that mountain again anytime soon."

Wyatt, who is in the country taking part in the Women's Twenty20 World Cup, said the system lost power due to load-shedding which can blight the country for up to 10 hours a day.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I'm not going on that cable car ever again. It's the load shedding, once the electricity goes, that's it," she said.

"Next time. I'll take the stairs."

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway opened in 1929 and carries around 900,000 people a year.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar's Life-Size Statue To Be Unveiled At Wankhede During 2023 World Cup