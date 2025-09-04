England collapsed to a stunning seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the opening ODI of their three-match series in Leeds on Tuesday. The hosts collapsed to 131 all out inside 25 overs, a total which South Africa achieved in just 20.5 overs. England's capitulation comes just a few hours after most of their players took part in The Hundred final. Former England captain Michael Atherton, speaking after the match, admitted that while the players didn't get enough time to rest, getting bowled out for 131 is still not acceptable.

"I think inevitably because of how England have played, that's the straight line you draw," Atherton said on Sky Sports. "If you get beat like that, play like that it's the obvious angle to take. England have unquestionably been caught cold here," he added.

"South Africa look like a side that have been playing 50-over cricket. English players have been playing the Hundred. They've had no chance for preparation, they're playing a completely different format, and it looked like it today."

Atherton also demanded improvement in all aspects of the game.

"It's a very sharp reminder that England have got to get switched on here."

"If you think of players like Root, Brook, Duckett, they've come straight from an arduous five-Test series against India, into the Hundred, and then straight here, so you can argue they are over-cricketed in a way," he continued.

Former Proteas captain Shaun Pollock, who was also part of the debate, went on to claim that the mindset of the England players is not where it should be."

Pollock pointed out how only playing ODIs at global events has impacted how teams approach these bilateral series.

"Your mindset for cricket is not quite in the right place. One thing for me is that one-day cricket is becoming tournament cricket," Pollock said. "You have to perform on the day. There is no we will write this off and move on to the next one. How can we still be competitive in this game and not be bowled out for 130?"