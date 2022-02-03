Middlesex Cricket on Friday announced that Afghanistan international spinner and the ICC's ranked seventh-best T20 bowler in world cricket, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, is returning to the club for this year's Vitality Blast campaign. Mujeeb will arrive with Middlesex ahead of the start of the tournament and will be available for the entire group stages of the competition and the knockout stages should Middlesex qualify.

Mujeeb first represented the club in the 2019 season as Middlesex made it to the quarter-final knockout stages of the competition. He has since returned in both 2020 and 2021, and this will be his fourth summer as a Middlesex overseas player in the Vitality Blast.

In a glittering T20 career, in which he has featured in all of the world's leading T20 competitions. he has taken well over 200 wickets in T20 cricket, 32 internationally for Afghanistan and 187 domestically, and he continues to impress with the ball no matter where he plays.

Returning to Middlesex this summer, Mujeeb commented: "I am very pleased to be returning to Middlesex, as the Club is like family to me. I'm very happy there and hopefully we can do well this season."

Alan Coleman, Head of Men's Performance Cricket, commented: "We are delighted once again to be able to extend Mujeeb's association with Middlesex Cricket. Not only is he a truly world-class cricketer, but he is a fantastic role model and inspiration for many young people in London and around the world."