Mickey Arthur Tells Pakistan Cricket Board To Remove Sarfaraz Ahmed As Captain: Report

Updated: 05 August 2019 16:53 IST

Mickey Arthur, in a review meeting held on August 2 with the PCB cricket committee, has also sought his extension as head coach for two more years.

Mickey Arthur Tells Pakistan Cricket Board To Remove Sarfaraz Ahmed As Captain: Report
Sarfaraz Ahmed received a lot of criticism during World Cup 2019. © AFP

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur has recommended sacking of Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain of the team. According to a report in thenews.com.pk, Arthur has told the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that fast bowler Shadab Khan should replace Sarfaraz as captain in the limited-overs format while Babar Azam should lead the side in the Test format.  Arthur, in a review meeting held on August 2 with the PCB cricket committee, has also sought his extension as head coach for two more years. Besides, he also proposed appointing a Pakistani national as his assistant coach.

Ever since Pakistan's ouster from the World Cup 2019 in the league stage, many former cricketers have called for change in leadership for the Men in Green. 

Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar believes that Haris Sohail should lead Pakistan in ODIs and T20Is whereas Babar Azam should be handed over the captaincy in Test cricket. 

Akhtar had earlier lashed out at Sarfaraz following Pakistan's defeat to India in the round-robin stage of the World Cup and had termed the 32-year-old as a "brainless captain".

Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Mickey Arthur Sarfaraz Ahmed Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board
Highlights
  • Mickey Arthur has sought his extension as head coach for 2 more years
  • Arthur has told PCB to give limited overs captaincy to Shadab Khan
  • Arthur also proposed appointing a Pakistani national as his deputy
