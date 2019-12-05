 
Mickey Arthur Appointed As Sri Lanka Head Coach

Updated: 05 December 2019 17:10 IST

Grant Flower will join the Sri Lankan set-up as the batting coach, while David Saker and Shane McDermott will take over as bowling and fielding coach respectively.

Mickey Arthur has previously coached Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. © AFP

South African Mickey Arthur has been named Sri Lanka's head coach, replacing Chandika Hathurusingha, who was stripped of his coaching responsibilities following a disappointing World Cup. The 51-year-old takes over ahead of the two-match Test series against Pakistan later this month. Arthur has previously coached Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. Grant Flower will join the Sri Lankan set-up as the batting coach, while David Saker and Shane McDermott will take over as bowling and fielding coach respectively.

Sri Lanka Cricket has agreed to a two-year contract with the new staff, although Flower will only work with the limited overs team and won't travel to Pakistan for the Test series beginning 11 December.

Hathurusingha and his assistants came under under fire after Sri Lanka's disappointing World Cup, where they finished in sixth-place.

Sri Lanka's then sports minister Harin Fernando had also complained about Hathurusingha's remuneration - $40,000 a month - saying it was too high.

"If we are winning only 35 percent of the games, no need to pay such high fees to coaches," Fernando said in August after putting Hathurusingha on notice to quit.

Hathurusingha remains officially employed with his contract valid for another year, but without any duties.

Fernando had said that there were international candidates to replace Hathurusingha who were asking for lower salaries of between $17,500 to $25,000 a month.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Mickey Arthur Cricket
Highlights
  • South African Mickey Arthur has been named Sri Lanka's head coach
  • Mickey Arthur has replaced Chandika Hathurusingha
  • Sri Lanka Cricket has agreed to a two-year contract with the new staff
