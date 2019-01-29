 
ICC Reveals Men's, Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Fixtures, Virat Kohli's Team In Tricky Group

Updated: 29 January 2019 09:25 IST

The Indian men's team is in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2020 and will begin its campaign against South Africa while India women face reigning champions Australia in the opening game.

ICC Reveals Men
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020. © ICC/Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the fixtures of the men's and women's T20 World Cup 2020 to be held in Australia. The Indian men's cricket team is in Group 2, which also includes England, South Africa, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. India's campaign will begin with a tricky match against South Africa while the Indian women's team will face a stiff challenge in its tournament opener, taking on defending champions and hosts Australia. India women are in Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier 1.

The T20 World Cups are being held in the same year and in the same country for the first time, with the men's and women's finals to be played at one of the world's biggest stadiums, the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Ten women's teams will play in 23 matches from February 21 to March 8, with reigning champions Australia to clash with India in the opening game in Sydney.

The men's competition, from October 18 to November 15, will feature several qualifying matches before Australia kick off the Super 12 group stages on October 24 against top-ranked Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Australia, Pakistan, the West Indies, New Zealand and two qualifiers make up one side of the draw, with defending champions the Windies starting their title defence against the Black Caps on October 25.

India, England, South Africa and Afghanistan and two qualifiers make up the other side of the draw.

For the women's fixtures, four-time winners Australia are in Group A with New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka and one qualifier, while West Indies and 2009 champions England join South Africa, Pakistan and a second qualifying team.

The women's final will be played on March 8 to coincide with International Women's Day, and the men's final will be held on November 15.

Women's group stages (February 21 - March 3)

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

Semi-finals: March 5

Final: March 8

Men's qualifiers: October 18 - 23

Group stages (October 24 - November 8)

Group 1: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group 2: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

Semi-finals: November 11 and 12

Final: November 15

(With AFP Inputs)

