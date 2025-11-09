Meghalaya's Akash Choudhary scripted history by slamming the fastest fifty in the history of first-class cricket. The 25-year-old scored his half-century in just 11 balls during a Ranji Trophy Plate Group encounter against Arunachal Pradesh. He shattered the record belonging to England's Wayne White who slammed a half-century in 12 balls for Leicestershire against Essex in 2012. Walking at No. 8, Akash produced a stunning display of batting as he slammed eight sixes to reach the milestone. He even slammed 6 sixes in the same over off the bowling of Limar Dabi. Choudhary remained unbeaten on 50 off 14 deliveries as Meghalaya declared their innings at 628 for six.

— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 9, 2025

Fastest fifties in First-Class Cricket

11 Balls: Akash Kumar Choudhary for Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh in Surat (2025)

12 Balls: Wayne White for Leicestershire vs Essex in Leicester (2012)

13 Balls: Michael van Vuuren for Eastern Province B vs Griqualand West in Cradock (1984/85)

14 Balls: Ned Eckersley for Leicestershire vs Essex in Leicester (2012)

15 Balls: Khalid Mahmood for Gujranwala vs Sargodha in Gujranwala (2000/01)

15 Balls: Bandeep Singh for Jammu & Kashmir vs Tripura in Agartala (2015/16)

Choudhary became the third player in first-class cricket to hit six sixes in the same over and the first-ever to hit eight sixes in a row. Besides the youngster, Ravi Shastri and Garry Sobers are the only cricketers to hit 6 sixes in the same over during a first-class cricket match.

Choudhary made his debut in 2019 and has scored 503 runs in 31 matches until this game.