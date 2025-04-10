Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is undoubtedly one of the best players of the country. Making his debut in 2007 in an ODI match against India, Sarfaraz went on to score 2315 runs in ODIs, 3031 runs in Tests, and 818 runs in T20Is. Under his captaincy, Pakistan also clinched the 2017 Champions Trophy title after defeating India in the summit clash. However, Sarfaraz last played for Pakistan in December 2023 in a Test match against Australia and has apparently fallen out of the scheme of things.

Ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League, Sarfaraz also joined Quetta Gladiators as the team director. Recently, he also opened up on the speculations about his international retirement.

"I haven't announced my retirement yet. When someone has played cricket all their life, it obviously hurts to stay away from the game. There comes a time when every player has to step away from cricket, but I try to make the most of whatever matches I get," said Sarfaraz in an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

Keeping his hopes of a comeback alive, the 37-year-old batter stated that he would be giving his 100 per cent if he still get's a chance.

"I still keep some hope alive that maybe I'll get another chance. I never said that I have to play for Pakistan - of course, it's every player's dream to represent their country. I just want to perform well in whatever cricket I play and give my 100 percent," said Sarfaraz.

"When I feel the moment has arrived, I'll say it myself - yes, my cricket is over now," he added.

The 37-year-old has represented Pakistan in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, amassing 6,164 runs across the three formats, including six centuries and 32 fifties.

It was under his leadership, that Pakistan lifted their maiden ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 by overwhelming arch-rival India with a stunning 180-run victory in a blockbuster final.

With Sarfaraz at the helm, Pakistan stood victorious in 11 consecutive T20I series, the most by any captain from the country.

Since then, he has slowly found himself on the sidelines, bidding his time for a possible breakthrough. He made his last Test appearance in 2023 in Australia.

(With ANI Inputs)