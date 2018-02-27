Mayank Agarwal Scores Record 723 Runs In A List-A Tournament

Mayank Agarwal smashed three centuries and four half-centuries in the tournament.

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal on Tuesday became the highest run-getter in one season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy tournament. The Karnataka batsman amassed 723 runs in 8 matches at a staggering average of 90.37 in the 2017-18 season of the List A tournament. He smashed three centuries and four half-centuries in the tournament.

Agarwal scored 90 runs against Saurashtra in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to guide Karnataka to their third title victory. In his 79 ball innings, Agarwal played slammed 11 fours and three sixes.

He is also the first Indian to score 700 runs in a List A series/tournament.

The record of scoring most runs in a List A tournament was previously held by India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar who scored 673 runs during the ICC World Cup 2003, held in Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Tendulkar played 11 matches and scored 673 runs at an average of 61.18, including one century and six fifties.

After Tendulkar, India captain Virat Kohli has scored most runs in a series. Kohli scored 558 runs in the recently-concluded six-match ODI series against South Africa. He smashed three centuries and one fifty in the series.

Man of the Match Agarwal guided Karnataka to their third Vijay Hazare Trophy title.