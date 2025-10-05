India batter Mayank Agarwal, Anvay Dravid — son of legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid — and promising youngster R Smaran were among the awardees across various categories at the KSCA Annual Awards held here on Sunday. Agarwal was awarded for being the highest run-getter for the state in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 651 runs at an average of 93, while Smaran bagged the corresponding award in the Ranji Trophy. The left-hander made 516 runs from seven matches at an average of 64.50 with two hundreds.

The annual award in the bowler's category went to Vasuki Koushik (23 wickets), and the pacer since then has moved to Goa ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season.

Anvay was the highest run-getter for Karnataka in the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, and he grabbed the award for the second year in a row.

Karnataka and Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper batter KL Shrijith was honoured for emerging the top run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 213 runs.

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal (14 wickets) lifted the award in the bowlers' section.

Niki Prasad, Mithila Vinod and Mala Rangaswamy (Performance Analyst) who were part of the India Under-19 women's team that won the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia earlier this year were also felicitated and were rewarded Rs. 2 lakh each.

