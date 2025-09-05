Matthew Breetzke became the first batsman in one-day international history to start his career with five consecutive scores of fifty or more as South Africa beat England by just five runs at Lord's on Thursday for a series-clinching win. Victory gave South Africa an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match contest, with Breetzke's 85 the cornerstone of their imposing 330-8. But England kept hitting down the order and started the last over on 313-9, needing 16 to win. Jofra Archer (27 not out) struck two fours off spinner Senuran Muthusamy, but that wasn't enough as England finished on 325-9 following fifties from Joe Root and Jos Buttler (who both made 61) and Jacob Bethell (58).

The combined 655 runs scored was a record for an ODI at Lord's, with several South Africa players enjoying another dramatic success at the 'Home of Cricket' after their World Test Championship final win over Australia in June.

South Africa fast bowler Nandre Burger took 3-63 as England, skittled out for just 131 in Tuesday's series opener in Leeds, a game completed inside 46 overs, at least ensured this match went the distance.

Breetze and Tristan Stubbs (58) shared a century partnership in just 101 balls, with their stand eventually worth 147 after they came together when South Africa were faltering at 93-3.

The 26-year-old Breetzke was only playing after Tony de Zorzi was ruled out by a hamstring injury suffered while fielding at Headingley.

Breetzke had already begun his ODI career with four successive scores in excess of 50, including 150 on debut against New Zealand in February and 88 during South Africa's recent series-clinching win in Australia.

"We found it quite tricky and thought a good score was 280 but the longer we batted, it got a lot easier," player of the match Breetzke told Sky Sports.

"It was old-school cricket and batsmanship to start -- we want to play positive but we read conditions -- and then more aggressive at the end."

England captain Harry Brook was proud of his side's chase.

"South Africa probably got 10-15 too many runs so to get to within one blow of their score was a great effort from us," he said.

England needed a record-breaking chase to triumph on Thursday, with India's 326-8 in 2002 the highest score by a team batting second to win a Lord's ODI.

Their pursuit got off to the worst possible start when opener Jamie Smith, England's top-scorer on Tuesday with 54, fell for a golden duck, caught behind off an inside-edge against left-arm quick Burger.

Root and Bethell revived England's hopes with a third-wicket partnership of 77 against a Proteas attack once again without four first-choice fast bowlers in Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee.

The 21-year-old Bethell, promoted to number four, took 20 runs off an over from left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, the world's top-ranked ODI bowler, on his way to a sparkling 28-ball fifty.

But Bethell and Root fell in quick succession to leave England 147-4.

Bethell slashed Corbin Bosch to backward point before Maharaj had England great Root stumped by Ryan Rickelton.

Brook (33) and former captain Buttler tried to salvage the situation.

But when Buttler was bowled by an excellent slow yorker from Lungi Ngidi to end a dashing 51-ball innings, England were 256-6 in the 43rd over.

England kept coming, with Will Jacks making 39, but the task was beyond them.

Earlier, Breetzke's latest whirlwind display included seven fours and three sixes before a slower-ball yorker from fast bowler Archer ended his 77-ball innings.

Breetzke has now scored 463 ODI runs in five innings at a colossal average of 92.6.

Archer (4-62) and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (2-33) were England's leading bowlers.

But spinners Bethell and Jacks -- between them England's fifth bowler -- conceded a costly 112 runs in their combined 10 overs.

The series concludes at Southampton on Sunday.