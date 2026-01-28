Aiden Markram powered South Africa to a nine-wicket win in the first T20 international against the West Indies at Boland Park on Tuesday. The South African captain hit nine fours and three sixes in a career-best 86 not out off 47 balls as the hosts chased down a competitive West Indian total of 173 for seven with 13 balls to spare. An opening partnership (also) of 83 off 47 balls with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44) set the tone before Ryan Rickelton joined Markram and made 40 not out in an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 93 off 62 balls. The three-match series is the final preparation for both teams before the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.

South Africa rested several players who were involved in the SA20 franchise final on Sunday, including first-choice opening batsman Quinton de Kock.

Pretorius, who is not in the World Cup squad, opened in De Kock's absence.

Markram said he was pleased with the depth in his squad.

"There are a few guys not here tonight who are good players. It's taken a few years to get where we are now. There are a lot of guys putting their hands up and it's a good space to be in."

Shimron Hetmyer hit 48 off 32 balls for the West Indies but no other batsman reached 30 in what captain Roston Chase said was a below-par total.

"We didn't have big partnerships. Players got in but didn't go on to make 60 or 70. Then we were poor with the ball in the powerplay," said Chase, who was standing in for tour captain Shai Hope, who had suffered a blow on a knee.

South African left-arm spinner George Linde was named man of the match. He took three for 25, sharing the new ball and then bowling the last over of the innings when he dismissed Hetmyer and Jason Holder and conceded only five runs.

