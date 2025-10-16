Social media can be a cruel place. Ishit Bhatt, a fifth-standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, may have learned this by now. The young contestant recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. He made headlines for all the wrong reasons and got brutally trolled on the internet. The child, who didn't win any prize money, was slammed for his conduct. The child's behaviour on the show raised serious questions about parenting and the pressure young children face on reality shows. A section of the internet raised questions about the nature of social media, where a minor is scrutinised for his behaviour.

Varun Chakaravarthy, who starred for India in the recent Asia Cup 2025 triumph, blasted those trolling Bhatt. "Example of how social media has become a place for cowards running their mouths without any sense! He is a kid, for God's sake!! Let him grow!! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more!!!!!" Chakaravarthy wrote on X.

He is a kid for god sake !! Let him grow !! If u can't tolerate a kid, imagine the society still tolerating many nut cases like the ones commenting on this kid and much more !!!!! pic.twitter.com/O3UQEYKH55 — Varun Chakaravarthy🇮🇳 (@chakaravarthy29) October 15, 2025

In the viral KBC 17 clip, Ishit can be seen saying, "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now)."

He continued speaking in this tone and pressed for options before they were provided: "Arre option daalo (Come on, give me some options)."

When it came time to lock in his answer, he said, "Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it)."

When Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Ramayan, he voluntarily asked for options. Ultimately, he answered incorrectly and left the show without any prize money. The question was: "What is the name of the first kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana?" The options were Bala Kanda, Ayodhya Kanda, Kishkinda Kanda, Yuddh Kanda. While the correct answer was Bala Kanda, Ishit chose Ayodhya Kanda.

Amitabh Bachchan addressed the situation, stating, "Kabhi kabhi bachhe over confidence mein galti kar dete hai (Sometimes children make mistakes due to overconfidence)." The internet praised Amitabh Bachchan for handling the situation calmly.