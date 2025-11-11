Former Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batter Manvinder Bisla slammed critics for targeting Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and fast bowler Harshit Rana. Bisla said that a narrative of 'favouritism' has been created on social media considering the fact that both Rana and Gambhir were part of the KKR setup. Most recently, Gambhir was criticised for including Harshit in the ODI as well as T20I squad against Australia. Bisla went on to say that the criticism is mainly from 'non-KKR fans' and even claimed that there is not truth to the allegations of 'bias' against Gambhir.

"The ones opposing Harshit Rana must be non-KKR fans. I am saying this honestly. Everyone relates it this way that Gautam has a KKR background, that's why he is supporting Harshit. Koi mama chacha ka rishta to hai nahi (Gambhir is not his uncle or something). Everyone thinks there might be a KKR angle," Bisla said on 'Indian Cricket Canteen' YouTube channel.

Harshit was India's leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against Australia and in the T20I series, he even showed his prowess with the bat during the 2nd match where he scored 35 off 33 balls.

The young fast bowler was instrumental in India's victory over Austraia in the 3rd ODI as he took four wickets. However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dominated the headlines for their brilliant batting performances. Bisla said that Harshit was overshadowed by the two star batters but pointed out that the victory would not have been possible without Harshit's heroics with the ball.

"India beat Australia in Sydney. All the influencers on social media, cricketers, non-cricketers, everyone spoke about RoKo. Did anyone speak about Harshit? If he had not set it up, what would have happened? Maybe RoKo would have still won us the match. But it was someone else who set up the match. If someone made a video on Harshit, would he have gotten those many views?"