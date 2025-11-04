The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for securing the ICC Women's World Cup title for the first time. The cabinet also approved a proposal to award cash prizes to Maharashtra players Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav for their contribution to the World Cup victory, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said without specifying the amount. The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Fadnavis, approved a resolution to congratulate the team. Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also joined in acknowledging the team's achievement, it said.

Meanwhile, the BCCI on Monday announced a cash award of Rs 51 crore for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad and its support staff for winning the country's maiden ICC World Cup title.

The Indian women's team under Harmanpreet's leadership beat South Africa by 52 runs in the final on Sunday to win its first ever global trophy.

"As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with a cash award of Rs 51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," Saikia told PTI.

To honour this unprecedented success, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of Rs 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of their remarkable performance, dedication and contribution to the nation's sporting glory, the Board later said in a statement.

The BCCI also highlighted the "pivotal role" of Jay Shah, who served as the Board secretary and now holds the position of chairman of the ICC, towards women's cricket in India.

During his tenure at the BCCI, Shah championed significant initiatives for women's cricket accelerating the expansion of domestic structures, launching elite-level competitions and ensuring improved infrastructure, the Board said in the statement.

