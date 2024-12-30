World number one Magnus Carlsen will return to the World Blitz Chess Championship here following FIDE's decision to allow players to compete in jeans, a couple of days after disqualifying him from the Rapid event for refusing to change into formal trousers. The five-time world champion was fined USD 200 for wearing jeans, which was "explicitly prohibited" under the original tournament regulations. The Norwegian was also disqualified from after he refused to change his attire by chief arbiter Alex Holowczak ahead of the ninth round.

Announcing the change in policy, FIDE boss Arkady Dvorkovich said "I took the decision to trial an approach to provide more flexibility to FIDE officials in judgements regarding the suitability of the attire.

"The principle is simple: it is still required to follow the official dress-code, but elegant minor deviations (that may, in particular, include appropriate jeans matching the jacket) are allowed," Dvorkovich said in a statement on X.

After disqualification in the Rapid event, Carlsen had opted out of the Blitz section but he will now return to defend his title.

"FIDE is pleased to confirm that Magnus Carlsen will participate in the FIDE World Blitz Championship," the statement read.

Carlsen had met FIDE vice president and Indian great Viswanathan Anand on the sidelines of the tournament on Sunday.

"FIDE looks forward to continuing our collaboration with Mr. Carlsen and the global chess community to enhance the conditions and atmosphere of FIDE competitions, ensuring the best possible experience for players and fans alike," the world body statement added.

FIDE said Carlsen's return to the tournament will do a lot of good for the sport.

"This is great news for the chess world. We are delighted that the reigning World Blitz Chess Champion will be competing to defend his title and aim for another crown at the highly anticipated event in New York." Carlsen also confirmed his participation in the event.

"I am playing at least one more day here in New York and, if I do well, another day after that," Carlsen told 'Take Take Take.' "We had a lot of discussions yesterday and we have a good relationship with FIDE President Dvorkovich.

"Speaking to Dvorkovich and the main sponsor Turlov it did feel we could have some fruitful discussions and in the end of the day I decided to play," Carlsen said during the interview, a portion of which was published in FIDE's X account.

FIDE's deputy president Viswanathan Anand had said that the governing body didn't want to disqualify Carlsen but was left with no option after the Norwegian refused to follow rules.

