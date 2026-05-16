The Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) 2026 will have 10 teams competing for the men's title after the inclusion of three new sides in addition to the previous seven outfits. Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons and Royal Nimar Eagles are the three teams that have been added to the men's roaster alongside defending champions Bhopal Leopards, Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions and Rawa Jaguars. The women's tournament has also seen significant growth. Two new franchises have been added, increasing the total number of teams from three to five.

In the women's competition, Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles are the two new franchises added for the upcoming season. They will join Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in the expanded five-team tournament.

Reflecting on the new additions, MPL Chairman Mahanaryaman Scindia said, “The addition of new teams in both the men's and women's tournaments will create more opportunities for players and help us discover fresh talent from different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

"We want the league to continue growing and becoming a strong platform for young cricketers. I wish all the teams the very best and hope fans enjoy an exciting season.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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